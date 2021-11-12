Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $68.20 or 0.00106806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $103.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

