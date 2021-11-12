Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 1,527,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,855. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.