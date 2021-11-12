Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 1,527,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,855. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.