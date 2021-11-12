AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $28.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

