Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70.30 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 15,000,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.19. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.