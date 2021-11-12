Assura’s (AGR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

LON:AGR opened at GBX 70.93 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.19. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.