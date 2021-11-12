Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 12,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,930,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

