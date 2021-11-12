AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.