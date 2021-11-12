Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $446.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 206.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

