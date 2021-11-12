ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Up 11.1%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 16,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,267,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATIP. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,312,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,541,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

