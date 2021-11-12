Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 137.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $107.25.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

