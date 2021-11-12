Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) received a $47.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 5,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 187,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

