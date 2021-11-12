Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Down 8.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) fell 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.73 and last traded at $75.73. 880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.