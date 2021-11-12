Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $3,471,000.

AAWW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 312,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

