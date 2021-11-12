Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $94.77 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.