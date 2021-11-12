Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.44. 38,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,473. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.