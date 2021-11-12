Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares were up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 6,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The company has a market cap of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at $3,413,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 284,337 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

