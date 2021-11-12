Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares were up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 6,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.
The company has a market cap of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).
About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
