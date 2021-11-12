Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 6,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 76,396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atomera by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atomera by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.