Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 6,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.43.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).
About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
