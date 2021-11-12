AtonRa Partners Decreases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.83 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

