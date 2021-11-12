AtonRa Partners Invests $2.65 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

