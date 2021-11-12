AtonRa Partners Sells 2,421 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 6.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,541,041 shares of company stock worth $165,977,639. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.