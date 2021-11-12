AtonRa Partners Sells 387 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up about 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

