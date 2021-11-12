Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $1,508,500.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

