Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 718.20 ($9.38) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 613.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.51.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

