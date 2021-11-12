Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. Autohome reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. 40,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,643. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

