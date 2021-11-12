Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM opened at $38.00 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

