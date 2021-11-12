Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $645.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

