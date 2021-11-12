Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s current price.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.
Avaya stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avaya has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.