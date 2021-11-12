Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s current price.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Avaya stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avaya has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

