AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.50.
Shares of AVDX stock opened at 25.00 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 20.39 and a 52-week high of 25.41.
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.