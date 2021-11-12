AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.67

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 25.67 and last traded at 25.53, with a volume of 5223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.50.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

