Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,819. Avista has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

