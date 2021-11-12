AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

