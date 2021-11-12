Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcella Health stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Axcella Health worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axcella Health Company Profile
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
