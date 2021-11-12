Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcella Health stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Axcella Health worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.