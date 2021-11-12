B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

