B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Comcast stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

