B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM opened at $430.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

