B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 7,020 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut The Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

NYSE ALL opened at $114.66 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

