B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

