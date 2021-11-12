B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 328,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

