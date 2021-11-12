B. Riley Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.54%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

