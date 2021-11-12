B. Riley Weighs in on Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

APTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

