B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 388,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,265,200 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

