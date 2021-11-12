Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded by Barclays

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

