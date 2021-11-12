Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

