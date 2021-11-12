Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Big Sky Growth Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSKY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

