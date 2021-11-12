Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

