Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 393,986 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $42,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.20, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $23,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539,940 shares of company stock worth $1,245,172,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

