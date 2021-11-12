Bank of America Corp DE Has $46.77 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

