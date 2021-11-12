Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.14% of CONMED worth $45,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

