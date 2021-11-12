Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,679 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $43,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

