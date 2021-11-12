Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,873 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $44,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

